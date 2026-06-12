223 J&K athletes secure govt jobs under sports quota

In a major boost to the sporting community, 223 athletes have been selected for appointment to various government posts in Jammu and Kashmir under the sports quota.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Sports Minister Satish Sharma congratulated the appointees, describing the move as a recognition of their sporting achievements and dedication, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting talented athletes across the Union Territory.

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“Congratulations to all 223 outstanding sportspersons selected under the Sports Quota in Jammu and Kashmir. My sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his invaluable support. Appointment Orders shall be formally handed over by the Chief Minister,” the minister said in a post on X. He said this will mark a significant milestone in the journey of each of these athletes.

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“As we continue to strengthen systems of support for our athletes, our endeavour remains to connect the youth of J&K with wider national and international platforms so that sporting achievement becomes both an avenue of distinction and a viable professional future,” Sharma said.

He urged students and young aspirants across J&K to view sports not merely as recreation, but as a serious pursuit of character, opportunity and nation-building.

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“Let the success of these 223 sportspersons serve as an inspiration to every young talent waiting to make their mark,” the minister stated.

In a separate post, the Lt Governor congratulated the athletes and said, “Their achievements, dedication and hard work have brought glory to J&K and the nation. I wish all selected candidates a bright future and continued success,” he said.