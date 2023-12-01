224 Ladakh police constables pass out from Delhi training academy

Our Corr1espondent

Jammu, November 30

Ladakh police marked a significant milestone with the passing out of 224 constables, including nine jail warders. The ceremony was held at the Delhi Police Training Academy and witnessed by senior officials from the Ladakh police and the Delhi Police Academy.

The recruit constables of Ladakh police after their appointment in 2022 underwent a 10-month training programme at the Delhi Police Academy, encompassing physical endurance training, weapons and tactical training, legal procedures, and other practical policing skills.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SD Singh Jamwal, who is the head of Ladakh police, and other senior officers were present on the occasion at the Delhi Police Training Academy.

The ADGP appreciated the performance of the constables, noting their discipline, behaviour, and outstanding performance in both indoor and outdoor events, and asked them to work with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He also conveyed his commendation to the Delhi police for their support throughout the training journey and for imparting training in required policing fields and felicitated Delhi police training staff/ instructors with mementos of Ladakh police.

#Jammu #Ladakh