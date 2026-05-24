229 youths receive appointment letters at Jammu Rozgar Mela

The Jammu division of Northern Railway organised a Rozgar Mela on Saturday, during which 229 selected candidates from Jammu and Kashmir received appointment letters for various government jobs.

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The event was part of the Centre’s mega employment drive aimed at inducting youth into government services through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, officials said.

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More than 5,100 candidates were selected across the country in the latest recruitment round, including 229 from Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

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Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar, and Railway Recruitment Board Jammu Chairman Sanjay Tyagi distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates at the Convention Centre here.

The programme commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing newly recruited candidates across the country through video conferencing.

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In his address, Modi said the occasion reflected a renewed commitment towards empowering the youth and building a developed India, while highlighting transparency in government recruitment.

Following the virtual interaction, officials said appointment letters were distributed to candidates selected for various posts in banks, the armed forces, medical services, railways and departments of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.