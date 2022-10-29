23 Kishtwar houses gutted

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 28

Over 23 houses were gutted in Chugh village in Paddar area of Kishtwar district in Jammu division early on Friday. Six to seven houses were partially damaged in the blaze.

According to reports, the fire initially broke out in a house at around 1.30 am and spread to other structures in no time as most of the houses were in close proximity. The houses of nearly 22 families were completely damaged.

Soon after the flames erupted, villagers ran towards cattle sheds to save their livestock. It was Army men and police personnel who reached the spot early in the morning and doused the fire despite limited resources in the mountainous area. Those who were rendered homeless were provided warm clothes. Local residents also helped the Army and the police in the operation.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav also sent relief material to the affected persons. Yadav informed mediapersons that no life had been lost in the tragic incident. Police sources informed that nearly 80 persons from different families were rescued after the incident and provided relief material, including food and clothes.