230 youths in Kashmir brought back from the brink: Army

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar May 5

At least 230 youths with militant links were brought back to the mainstream in the past one year, the Army said today.

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, said bringing 230 youths, who were on the cusp of becoming terrorists or had become terrorists, back to society, was his achievement in the Kashmir valley.

“I had come with a philosophy of breaking the violence in which on one side we kept on killing militants and on the other we wanted to reduce the number of youth picking up arms and I think we have done well on both levels,” Pandey said.

He said Kashmir was seeing a change in the attitude of people, who didn’t want militants to come and stay in their homes.

“People don’t want to be called militant supporters openly now. There are places where militant supporters or super OGWs are being isolated. There is a change which is happening and everyone is happy with this change,” he said.

Pandey said, “Militants possess some weapons which have come across with American stamps or with night scopes, but security forces have changed their style of functioning.”

Lt Gen DS Aujla will be taking over as new General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps on May 9, while Pandey has been posted as Commandant, Army War College, Mhow, in Madhya Pradesh.

“The fact remains that there was a problem in Kashmir which we along with the people and cross-section of society have largely been able to overcome. Today, peace has started to become a permanent feature. Very few people won’t be happy with the peaceful atmosphere and they will keep on trying new methods to disrupt it, but there will always be joint countermeasures to defeat such elements,” Pandey said.

He said efforts were made to ensure the youth were prevented from picking up arms.

