24 panchayat secretaries' salaries withheld

Jammu, February 16
Taking cognisance of delaying MGNREGA payments, Doda Assistant Commissioner, Development, Phulail Singh today ordered withholding of the salaries of 24 “erring” panchayat secretaries posted in different blocks of the district. Even after repeated warnings, 24 panchayat secretaries failed to improve the performance, the order read.
“In this regard, the salaries of the erring panchayat secretaries have been withheld with immediate effect. The respective block development officers have been directed not to credit their salaries till they improve their performance,” Singh said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal
Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...