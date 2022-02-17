24 panchayat secretaries' salaries withheld

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 16

Taking cognisance of delaying MGNREGA payments, Doda Assistant Commissioner, Development, Phulail Singh today ordered withholding of the salaries of 24 “erring” panchayat secretaries posted in different blocks of the district. Even after repeated warnings, 24 panchayat secretaries failed to improve the performance, the order read.

“In this regard, the salaries of the erring panchayat secretaries have been withheld with immediate effect. The respective block development officers have been directed not to credit their salaries till they improve their performance,” Singh said. —