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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2,581 traffickers arrested during J&K’s 100-day anti-drug campaign

2,581 traffickers arrested during J&K’s 100-day anti-drug campaign

1,431 kg of narcotics, including 23 kg of heroin, seized; assets worth Rs 188 crore confiscated

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha presents an award of appreciation to the head priest of the Hazratbal Dargah shrine, Moulana Riyaz-ul-Haq Noorabadi, at SKICC in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI
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J&K Police have arrested 2,581 drug traffickers and seized 1,431 kg of narcotics, including 23.29 kg of heroin, during the 100-day anti-drug campaign launched across the Union Territory.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing an event organised by the Social Welfare Department to mark the successful completion of the ‘Drug-Free J&K Campaign’, said that over the past 100 days, over 2,500 drug traffickers had been arrested and assets worth over Rs 188 crore confiscated to cripple narco-terror financing.

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“We are determined to neutralise drug cartels and narco-terror networks targeting our youth. We will continue strengthening our efforts to dismantle illicit trafficking ecosystems, enhance public awareness and provide robust rehabilitation to help affected individuals reintegrate into society. The first 100 days have laid the foundation for the challenging road ahead, but our resolve to eradicate narco-terrorism is stronger than ever,” he said.

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The L-G said that during the campaign he travelled across all 20 districts of the Union Territory, connecting with communities through foot marches. He recalled meeting parents anxious about their children’s future.

“Standing beside families in their darkest moments helped me understand the depth of their anguish. Yet, amid that pain, I also witnessed hope and a shared conviction that our youth can overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. During my padyatra, I saw both despair and courage. Such unprecedented public support for this campaign has never been witnessed in J&K,” he said.

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He added that by revoking hundreds of driving licences and vehicle registrations, recommending suspension of hundreds of passports and taking action against non-compliant pharmacies, the administration had sent a clear message that no offender was above the law. “Most importantly, thousands of young people have received treatment and are now rebuilding their lives,” he said.

The L-G announced that the administration would soon launch the “Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026”, beginning with pilot projects in one district each of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

“The past 100 days have awakened a new consciousness among the people of J&K. With public cooperation, narco-terror networks will be dismantled link by link. Those who have destroyed the future of our youth will face exemplary punishment that future generations will remember,” he said.

The L-G also urged people to speak out against drug abuse. “Your energy is meant for building, your talent for creating and your courage for moving forward. Take pride in your culture and heritage, and step confidently into a brighter future. I also appeal to parents never to ignore signs of drug use in their children. Seeking timely help is wisdom. History has shown that silence has caused the greatest harm, whether against terrorism or narco-terrorism. Break the silence and spread awareness to save lives,” he said.

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