26 bikers from Kerala pay tributes to victims of terrorism

26 bikers from Kerala pay tributes to victims of terrorism

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
A group of 26 bikers from Kerala, on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Chalo LoC’ initiative, on Friday visited the frontier Kupwara district to pay tributes to victims of terrorism.

The bikers’ visit comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead to reaffirm the spirit of unity and resilience among citizens across the country, officials said.

The group of bikers carrying a message of peace and solidarity reached the historic Sharda Temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in the north Kashmir district, officials said.

The bikers began their journey from Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, in Kerala.

Officials said they expressed their deep condolences to the families of terror victims and emphasised the importance of standing together against all forms of violence. The visit was a symbolic gesture to promote brotherhood, cultural exchange, and national integration, they added.

The bikers also called on J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here. The L-G extended his best wishes to the young bikers and commended their noble initiative.

