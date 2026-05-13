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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 26% deficient rainfall in J&K since March, may impact agriculture, water supply

26% deficient rainfall in J&K since March, may impact agriculture, water supply

Received 213.4 mm rainfall between March 1 and May 13 against the normal precipitation of 288.1 mm

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 10:50 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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The Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) area post rainfall in Srinagar. ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a 26 per cent rainfall deficit since March this year, raising concerns over a possible water shortage and its impact on agriculture in the coming months.

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According to data released by the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, the Union Territory received 213.4 mm rainfall between March 1 and May 13 against the normal precipitation of 288.1 mm.

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The rainfall deficit is expected to affect agricultural activities and may also lead to reduced water levels in streams, irrigation canals and other water sources.

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Most districts across Jammu and Kashmir recorded deficient rainfall during the period, with Shopian witnessing the sharpest decline at 72 per cent below normal rainfall. Kathua recorded a 58 per cent deficit, followed by Kulgam at 54 per cent and Anantnag at 47 per cent below normal levels.

The summer capitals of Srinagar and Jammu also reported rainfall deficits of 25 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

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In contrast, Poonch emerged as the wettest district, receiving 438.8 mm rainfall — 40 per cent above normal. Samba recorded 53 per cent excess rainfall, while Rajouri remained in the normal category with a 12 per cent surplus.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said the weather is expected to remain generally dry on May 14. Light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is likely at several places between May 15 and 16.

The department further forecast mainly dry weather from May 17 to 18, followed by another spell of light rain at a few places across the Union Territory between May 19 and 20.

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