26 Kargil councillors administered oath

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 17

The recently elected councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, were sworn in at the Syed Mehdi Auditorium Hall in Kargil on Tuesday.

Iqbal Ahmed Masoodi, Principle, District and Sessions Judge, Kargil, administered the oath to the 26 councillors. Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse, Special Judicial Mobile Magistrate Shafiq Mushtaq Lone, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani, SSP Stanzin Noorbu among others were present. The NC-Congress alliance had won the council elections.

