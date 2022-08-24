269 new Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K registered 269 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 4,76,444. The death toll due to the virus is 4,779 and there are 2,213 active cases in the UT. PTI
Cop on the run after killing pregnant wife in Kathua
Kathua: A special police officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned his pregnant wife to death in Dharalta village of Kathua district. SPO Mohan Lal is absconding. SSP Ramesh Chander Kotwal said teams were formed to arrest him. PTI
Low-intensity quakes jolt J&K
Jammu: Five low-intensity earthquakes jolted J&K in six hours on Tuesday. No loss of life or damage to property was reported. The epicentre of the first quake was 61 km east of Katra. The second quake hit Doda, the third and the fourth near Udhampur while the fifth one was felt in Kishtwar.
