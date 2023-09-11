278 stations for Kargil polls

Kargil, September 10
As many as 278 polling stations will be set up for the upcoming Ladakh hill council elections, the majority of which are either sensitive or hypersensitive, a senior government official here has said.
The election will be conducted on October 4. The votes will be counted on October 8, according to a fresh notification issued by election officials.
