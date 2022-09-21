Rs 29 lakh released for restoration of historical site in Ramban district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 20

The J&K administration has sanctioned a project worth Rs 77.25 lakh to restore Ghoda Gali, which houses stone horses believed to be sculpted thousands of years ago, in Gool village of Ramban district. Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam said Rs 29.18 lakh had been released and the work would begin soon.

The area with hundreds of stone horses has many folklore associated with it from Pandavas sculpting them to the one that these horses were made by the army of Alexander who had lost its way over 2,300 years ago.

Locals have been demanding its development to turn it into a famous tourist attraction so that employment could also be generated for youths of the area. Officials said the government had identified 35 heritage sites that would be restored and Ghoda Gali was one of them.

