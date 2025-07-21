DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar in J-K

3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar in J-K

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurs at 1.36 am
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:29 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in the early hours of Monday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

Advertisement

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar and a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 1.36 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface at latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.87 degrees east, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts