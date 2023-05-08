3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, May 8
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety.
The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said.
The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time, it said.
Officials said there were no reports of any damages due to the quake.
