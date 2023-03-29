3,228 airlifted to Kargil this winter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 3,228 passengers from Kargil in Ladakh since it started the Kargil courier service on January 18 due to road closure at Zojila pass on the Leh-Srinagar road. IAF transport planes — AN-32 and IL-76 — operated these flights.

IL-76 sorties were arranged between Srinagar and Leh, Jammu and Leh and Chandigarh and Leh for the stranded passengers. The IAF operates such flights each winter. The administration also mentioned Air India for providing free flights.