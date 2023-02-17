3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra belt

Jammu, February 17
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.
There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.
The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively.
