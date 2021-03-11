3.65 lakh visited cave shrine: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 12
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said 3.65 lakh pilgrims performed this year’s pilgrimage of Amarnath and the figure was the highest in the past five years. “The pilgrimage has concluded with the Samapan Pooja of Chhadi Mubarak,” Sinha said at a press conference.
In 2016, 2,20,490 devotees took up the Yatra. The number was 2,60,003 in 2017, 2,85,006 in 2018 and 3,43,587 in 2019. Despite inclement weather for 20 days out of the 44-day pilgrimage, the overall Yatra remained satisfactory, Sinha said. He said 73% of the visitors turned up in the first 20 days of the Yatra.
According to Sinha, the capacity to accommodate pilgrims had been increased by 80% this time as compared to previous years. Special arrangements were made across J&K to accommodate 1,25,000 visitors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...