3.65 lakh visited cave shrine: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 12

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said 3.65 lakh pilgrims performed this year’s pilgrimage of Amarnath and the figure was the highest in the past five years. “The pilgrimage has concluded with the Samapan Pooja of Chhadi Mubarak,” Sinha said at a press conference.

In 2016, 2,20,490 devotees took up the Yatra. The number was 2,60,003 in 2017, 2,85,006 in 2018 and 3,43,587 in 2019. Despite inclement weather for 20 days out of the 44-day pilgrimage, the overall Yatra remained satisfactory, Sinha said. He said 73% of the visitors turned up in the first 20 days of the Yatra.

According to Sinha, the capacity to accommodate pilgrims had been increased by 80% this time as compared to previous years. Special arrangements were made across J&K to accommodate 1,25,000 visitors.

#kashmir #manoj sinha #Srinagar