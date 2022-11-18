3 Army soldiers die in avalanche in Kashmir’s Machil sector

Srinagar November 18
Three Army soldiers were killed on Friday after being hit by an avalanche in Machhil sector of frontier Kupwara district in north Kashmir, officials said.
“In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machhil area when they came under an avalanche,” said a police official.
He said all the bodies have been retrieved from the site of the avalanche.
Those killed were identified as Souvik Hajra, Mukesh Kumar and Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.
