3 arrested for drug peddling

PTI

Jammu, December 10

Three people were arrested here on Sunday on the charge of peddling drugs and 21 grams of heroin was seized from them, a police official said.

Their car was intercepted by police near the Shastri Nagar area and on being searched, heroin was found, a police spokesman said.

He said they were booked and are being questioned to bust the forward and backward linkages of their drug supply chain.

