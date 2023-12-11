3 arrested for drug peddling

Jammu, December 10
Three people were arrested here on Sunday on the charge of peddling drugs and 21 grams of heroin was seized from them, a police official said.
Their car was intercepted by police near the Shastri Nagar area and on being searched, heroin was found, a police spokesman said.
He said they were booked and are being questioned to bust the forward and backward linkages of their drug supply chain.
