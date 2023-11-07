3 arrested in Kathua; arms, ammo seized

PTI

Jammu, November 6

Three hardcore criminals were arrested in an operation in Kathua district, the police said. Working on a tip-off about the presence of the three criminals there, the police raided Dayalachak Dinga Amb village in Hiranagar, a police spokesperson said. Pankaj Singh, Manpreet Singh and Paras Sharma, all residents of Jammu district, were arrested and a country-made pistol, six live rounds and five mobile phones were seized.

The spokesperson said several cases had been registered against the trio at different police stations. “Pankaj has been named in over a dozen cases, including that of murder, Paras in four cases and Manpreet in one case. Pankaj was recently released from the Kot Bhalwal jail after spending over a year there,” he said.

In another incident, two women drug peddlers were arrested with 15-gm heroin and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash. Balo and Asha Bibi, both residents of Khanpur, were arrested from their village. A case has been registered.

