3 bovine smugglers arrested in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 3

Samba police no Sunday foiled three bovine smuggling attempts in the jurisdiction of Ghagwal and Mansar police stations and arrested three inter-zone bovine smugglers.

As many as 31 bovine animals were also rescued and three vehicles were seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tariq Hussain, a resident of Anantnag, Mohammad Aslam, a resident of RS Pura in Jammu, and Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Chenani in Udhampur.

Two cases under Sections 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act have been registered at police station Ghagwal and police station Samba and investigation is underway.

#Jammu