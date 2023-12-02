3 caught in Baramulla

Srinagar, December 1
Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Baramulla district on Friday for drug peddling, as police seized contraband substances from their possession. A team from Sheeri Police Station stationed at a checkpoint in Kitchama near the service station intercepted two men and a woman riding a scooty towards Kitchama.
During a search, the police team discovered 776 grams of a substance resembling ‘Heroin’ in the possession of the suspects. The trio were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Ganie and Shokeen Ahmad Ganie, residents of Batangi Boniyar, and Saleema Begum from Sheeri. They were subsequently arrested and taken to Sheeri Police Station, where they are held in custody.
A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered, and investigations are ongoing, police added.
Police have urged the public to report incidents of drug peddling or any other crimes by contacting the nearest police establishment or dialing 112.
