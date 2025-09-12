DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 cellphones recovered from Rajouri’s district jail

3 cellphones recovered from Rajouri’s district jail

The cellphones did not contain Subscriber Identity Module cards
PTI
Rajouri, Updated At : 03:18 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Three mobile phones were recovered during a search operation inside the highly-guarded district jail in Rajouri, sources said on Thursday. Acting on the inputs, the searches were conducted on the jail premises by different teams under the supervision of jail administration.

The mobile phones, which did not contain Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, were sent to the forensic laboratory for examination by the jail authorities. “A case has been registered in this connection and an investigation initiated to ascertain how the mobile phones reached the jail premises, where a three-tier security system is in place,” sources said. “The jail premises are digitally secured through jammers. It is claimed that no mobile network is available inside and near the jail premises, but presence and suspected use of mobile phones from inside the jail clearly indicates that the jammers could also be compromised,” a source said.

