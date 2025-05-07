Three civilians were killed and several houses damaged as Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling, including the use of artillery fire, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Army officials stated that during the night of May 6–7, the Pakistan Army initiated arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling, from posts across the Line of Control and International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling,” the Army said, adding that the Indian Army is responding in a proportionate manner.

Sources said that the three civilians died in Jammu's Poonch region due to Pakistani shelling.

Locals near the Line of Control in Kashmir reported that heavy shelling began after 1 am.

“Heavy shelling is going on… we have taken shelter in bunkers,” said a resident of Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, speaking to The Tribune.

Locals reported that several houses were damaged in Tangdhar due to the shelling. Another resident from Uri town in Baramulla district also confirmed that heavy shelling was ongoing in the area.

Over the past 12 days, there had been mostly small arms fire reported along the Line of Control, following last month’s Pahalgam attack which killed 26 people.

Early Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defence announced that the Indian Armed Forces had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), from where terrorist attacks against India had been planned and directed.

“Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the ministry stated.