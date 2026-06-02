3 cloudbursts trigger flash floods, road blockades in J-K’s Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch

Heavy rain triggered three cloudbursts and multiple flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts on Tuesday, blocking roads, inundating residential areas and trapping vehicles under debris, officials said.

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No loss of life has been reported, they added.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency teams deployed across affected areas.

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Two cloudbursts were reported in Kishtwar district -- the first in the Gahan area of Sarthal and the second in Machhipal -- while another cloudburst struck the Thathri area of Doda district, triggering flash floods.

In Doda, flash floods swept through parts of Thathri, trapping several parked vehicles in debris and forcing authorities to shift residents of houses into which floodwaters had entered.

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Mudslides and debris were also deposited on the highway passing through the Thathri market area.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain also affected the Sabzian-Ghorayank area of Mandi in Poonch district, depositing debris near a school building. No loss of life or property was reported there, officials said.

Union Minister Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma immediately after receiving information about the incidents.

"Two cloudburst incidents were reported in district Kishtwar today. The first occurred in the Gahan area of Sarthal, while the second was reported from Machhipal," Singh said in a post on X.

According to immediate field reports, there were no casualties, injuries or damage to property at either location, he added.

Talking to reporters in Kishtwar, Deputy Commissioner Sharma said a cloudburst in a forest area triggered flash floods accompanied by a heavy flow of debris, affecting the Vrikshshala-Trofik stretch, Vrikshshala Zero Point, Machhipal, Saroor area and particularly the Sarthal village road.