3 dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda
The accident took place on Doda-Bharth road near Ponda when the driver of a tempo traveller lost control while negotiating a blind curve
Advertisement
Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
The accident took place on Doda-Bharth road near Ponda when the driver of a tempo traveller lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.
Three persons were found dead and 10 others taken to a hospital. The rescue operation is still under way, the officials said.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement