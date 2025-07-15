DT
PT
Home / J K / 3 dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda  

3 dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda  

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place on Doda-Bharth road near Ponda when the driver of a tempo traveller lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.

Three persons were found dead and 10 others taken to a hospital. The rescue operation is still under way, the officials said.

