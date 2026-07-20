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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 dead as boulders hits passenger bus, house in J-K’s Doda

3 dead as boulders hits passenger bus, house in J-K’s Doda

In the first incident, a rock rolls down a hillock near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway around 9.30 am amid torrential rains, hitting a passenger bus

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:47 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Three people were killed and six injured as falling boulders struck a passenger bus and a house in two separate incidents in the hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

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In the first incident, a rock rolled down a hillock near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway around 9.30 am amid torrential rains, hitting a passenger bus, the officials said.

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They said a rescue operation was launched immediately, and seven injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them, identified as Manish Kumar, was declared brought dead.

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Besides, the body of an unidentified person was recovered from the damaged vehicle, the officials said, adding that efforts are under way to establish the identity of the deceased.

The officials said the highway remained blocked as a couple of private vehicles were also hit by boulders in the area. However, the occupants of the vehicles escaped unhurt.

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In another incident, one Shiv Devi was killed after being hit by a shooting stone at her house in Kashtigarh area of the district, the officials said.

The house also suffered damage, they said.

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