Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 gang members from Punjab held in J-K’s Poonch; pistols, cash seized 

3 gang members from Punjab held in J-K’s Poonch; pistols, cash seized 

The arrested persons are said to be members of the notorious Gopi Ghanshyam Puria gang

article_Author
PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 11:04 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Three Punjab residents were arrested from a forward area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said, adding that two pistols and over Rs 2 lakh were seized from them.

The arrested persons are said to be members of the notorious Gopi Ghanshyam Puria gang, and they came to the border village to procure weapons, officials added.

Kanwaljeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, alias Sidhu, and Harmanpreet Singh, all residents of Amritsar, were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by the police at Mirza Morh in the Surankote area.

An amount of Rs 2.18 lakh was recovered from the vehicle, officials said, further mentioning that sustained questioning led to the recovery of two pistols along with live ammunition.

A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at the Surankote police station, and further investigation is on, the officials said.

