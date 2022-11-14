3 govt officials killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, November 14
Three officials died and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.
The vehicle was carrying a team of the Roads and Building department when it met with the accident near Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway at around 10.45am, local Station House Officer Bhuvinder Kotwal said.
He said the vehicle rolled down 200 metres into the gorge, resulting in the death of executive engineer Rafiq Shah of Poonch, assistant executive engineer Kamal Kishore Sharma of Udhampur and driver Mohammed Hafeez of Doda.
Superintending engineer Suresh Kumar was critically injured and shifted to hospital, the SHO said.
He said a preliminary investigation suggested that the accident occurred due to low visibility because of the foggy conditions and heavy rain.
