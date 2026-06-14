3 Haryana men killed as car collides with truck in Jammu

Three men were killed and two injured as their car collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here early on Sunday, officials said.

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The accident occurred in the Jagti-Karli area of Nagrota at around 2.15 am, leaving the car extensively damaged, the officials said.

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While two men died on the spot, the third succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital here, the officials said.

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They identified the deceased as Sikander Saifi, Shakti and Mohit Verma, all residents of Haryana.

Two other injured -- Deepak Verma and Kuldeep Sharma -- were admitted to the hospital, the officials said.