3 held at Jammu airport for impersonation

Jammu, February 10
CISF personnel guarding the Jammu airport detained three persons for “impersonation” today. Identified as Yasir Hussain, Parvinder Kumar and Mohammad Rafi, all residents of Doda, they were among a group of 18 labourers going to Leh from Jammu. They were handed over to the Satwari police station.
SHO Sameer Jeelani said three of the labourers couldn’t go and the trio thought their tickets can be used by them. A case of impersonation has been registered and they have been arrested. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...