3 held at Jammu airport for impersonation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 10

CISF personnel guarding the Jammu airport detained three persons for “impersonation” today. Identified as Yasir Hussain, Parvinder Kumar and Mohammad Rafi, all residents of Doda, they were among a group of 18 labourers going to Leh from Jammu. They were handed over to the Satwari police station.

SHO Sameer Jeelani said three of the labourers couldn’t go and the trio thought their tickets can be used by them. A case of impersonation has been registered and they have been arrested. —