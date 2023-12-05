3 held for supplying drugs inside prison

Jammu, December 4
The Akhnoor police have arrested three persons for allegedly supplying drugs into the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. They have been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bishnah, his namesake from Mira Sahib and Arjun Kumar of RS Pura. Two sharp-edged weapons and a vehicle bearing registration number JK02AV1441 have been seized from their possession.
The investigation is going on and more arrests are expected in the days to come, an official said. On November 22, officials in the jail came across a ball during a routine search from which a heroin-like substance in capsules was found along with a pen drive. The Gharota police station was informed following which a case under Sections 8, 21, 22 of the NDPS Act and Section 42 of The Prisons Act was registered.
On November 28, another ball was found on the jail premises and narcotic substance was found inside it. A special team, headed by Akhnoor SDPO Mohan Sharma, SHO Zaheer Mushtaq and Gharota SHO Joginder Singh, was constituted. “The team activated its intelligence system and collected all technical data of the jail periphery. The team also conducted a survey of jail inmates who were lodged in the jail in the recent past,” an official said.
After proper identification of suspects, the police team conducted many raids and arrested the three accused from different places of Jammu. During questioning, the accused confessed their involvement in the crimes.
