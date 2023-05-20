3 houses gutted in Doda

PTI

Bhaderwah/Jammu, May 19

Three mud houses belonging to Gujjar families were gutted in a massive fire in Dhadkai area of Doda district in the early hours of Friday. There was no casualty or injury. The reason behind the fire incident is unknown.

Adil Rishu, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Gandoh, said three families were rendered homeless. Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said,“We have registered a case and the report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner so that the process of compensation is processed at the earliest.”