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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 houses of drug peddlers demolished in Kathua

3 houses of drug peddlers demolished in Kathua

Part of a major crackdown under the anti-drug campaign

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the police on Monday jointly demolished three houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers in Kathua district as a part of a major crackdown under the anti-drug campaign, officials said.

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The demolished structures were illegally constructed on state government land in the Korepunnu area of Rajbagh, they said.

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The action was taken against properties belonging to Liaqat Ali, alias ‘Liaqatu’, and his brothers Gaggu Din and Sham Din, all residents of Korepunnu in Tehsil Marheen of Kathua district, they said.

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Officials said the accused are involved in 16 FIRs related to drug peddling and other criminal activities. The estimated value of the demolished properties is said to be worth over Rs 1 crore, they said.

The officials said the operation reflects the government’s continued commitment to eradicate the drug menace and take strict action against those involved in narcotics-related crimes.

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