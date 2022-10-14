3 IEDs seized in Ramban

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, October 13

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found stuffed in a bag in Ramban on Thursday. Officials said a possible plan by terrorists to carry out explosions in the district had been averted. Photographs of three bridges were also found along with the explosive devices, suggesting that they were apparently on the target of the terrorists who abandoned the bag.

The bag was found lying in Bashra-Dharam forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by Army and police personnel late Wednesday night. A bomb disposal squad opened the bag on Thursday morning. Ammunition, safety fuse, battery and detonator were also found.