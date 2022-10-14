3 IEDs seized in Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, October 13
Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found stuffed in a bag in Ramban on Thursday. Officials said a possible plan by terrorists to carry out explosions in the district had been averted. Photographs of three bridges were also found along with the explosive devices, suggesting that they were apparently on the target of the terrorists who abandoned the bag.
The bag was found lying in Bashra-Dharam forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by Army and police personnel late Wednesday night. A bomb disposal squad opened the bag on Thursday morning. Ammunition, safety fuse, battery and detonator were also found.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...