1 dead, 3 injured in grenade attack on wine shop in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, May 17
One person died and three others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly opened wine shop in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30 pm, leaving four people injured, the officials said.
They said the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where one of them succumbed.
A police spokesman said all the four were employees of the shop and hailed from the Jammu division.
“Terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. 04 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits,” the spokesman tweeted. PTI
