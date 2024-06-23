3 ITBP jawans among 26 hurt in 2 mishaps

PTI

Srinagar/Jammu, June 22

At least 26 persons, including three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Four persons — three ITBP jawans and a civilian driver — were injured as a private truck, in which they were traveling, rolled down 20 meters from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Kharpora village in Banihal. The vehicle collided with an electricity pole before coming to a halt. It was en route from Jammu to the Kashmir valley.

Following the accident, a rescue operation was swiftly launched by locals, police and volunteers from an NGO. All four injured were rescued and transported to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Banihal, for treatment.

The injured have been identified as driver Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khanmoh, Srinagar; and ITBP personnel — Gautam Sanadhan, a resident of Orissa; and Lakhmasi Singh and Satpal Singh, both residents of Uttarakhand.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the police have facilitated communication between the injured and their families. Their condition is reported to be stable.

In another accident, 22 persons were injured as two private buses collided head-on near Ga-Bamal Morh on the Akhnoor-Jourian road on the outskirts of Jammu.

One of the buses also hit a roadside tree after the collision, the officials said.

Eight of the injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. — OC/

