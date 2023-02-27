3 J&K govt employees dismissed for ‘anti-national’ activities

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 26

The J&K administration on Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution for their involvement in “anti-national” activities. “The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror-related activities and drug trafficking,” said an official spokesperson.

The dismissed employees have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, Junior Engineer (Public Works Department) in PMGSY, Bandipore; Syed Saleem Andrabi, orderly in the Social Welfare Department, Handwara, Kupwara; and Mohammad Aurif Sheikh, teacher in Government Middle School, Pagihalla, Mahore, Reasi.

“Manzoor Ahmad Itoo had played an important role in mobilising people in support of the terrorists and also motivating youth to join terrorist ranks, which posed a serious threat to the security. Syed Saleem Andrabi has been found involved in drug trafficking. Further, Mohammad Aurif Sheikh has been found involved in planting IEDs on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan, thus causing loss of lives and damage to public properties,” the spokesperson said.

He further informed that the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who had been taking advantage of being in the government. Prior to these three dismissals, the government has dismissed 44 officials invoking provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution.

Sheikh was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 in May 2022. His arrest came during an investigation into the twin blast case at Jammu’s Narwal on January 21 in which nine people were injured.

Education Dept sacks 23 teachers

23 teachers have been sacked in Jammu division for getting jobs on qualification certificates obtained from unrecognised boards.

An official said a committee was constituted to review the pending cases of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers for regularisation.

The panelists found that 23 teachers’ certificates were from boards not recognised by Council of Boards of School Education in India. ians

#jammu