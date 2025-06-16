3 Kashmiri students hurt in Tehran strike

Three Kashmiri students sustained minor injuries in an Israeli strike at the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has said.

This comes as Indian nationals in Iran were on Sunday asked to exercise caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel.

Nasir Khuehami, national convener of the association, said: “We have spoken to the students and they say the injuries are not serious. The incident has left them traumatised and terrified. The situation remains deeply concerning.”

The authorities have evacuated all international students, including those from Kashmir, to a safer place north of Tehran.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the stranded students and was assured necessary steps to ensure safety of all Indian students.

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, in a post on X, said the hostel, which houses several Kashmiri students, was struck during an Israeli offensive targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. He said he had written to the Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention.

The JKSA said it was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Embassy in Tehran and the J&K CM’s Office. Helpline numbers had been shared with the Kashmiri students currently stranded across Iran.

“We have been receiving distress messages and calls from Kashmiri students in different parts of Iran, especially in cities impacted by the ongoing conflict. Students are anxious and fearful due to the rapidly deteriorating situation. The association is in close touch with the office of the External Affairs Minister and is actively preparing a detailed list of affected students to be submitted to the MEA for urgent intervention and possible evacuation, in case the situation escalates further,” said Khuehami.

“All necessary preparations are being made to facilitate communication, ensure students’ safety, and press for timely evacuation, if required,” Khuehami said. There are around 1,300 Kashmiri students in Iran.