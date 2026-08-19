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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

The accident occurs near Panasa village on Tuesday night when the driver of an SUV loses control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:47 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Three members of a family were killed and two others injured as a vehicle skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accident occurred near Panasa village on Tuesday night when the driver of an SUV lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve en route from Thanole to Thub village.

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They said Prem Singh (50), his wife Turi Devi (45), and mother-in-law Durgi Devi (70) were found dead by rescuers, who retrieved their bodies from the wreckage.

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Two other passengers travelling in the vehicle managed to jump out before it plunged into the gorge and sustained injuries, the officials said, adding the injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

In another accident, six people were injured on Tuesday night when a cab veered off the road and landed in roadside fields at Gundha village in Khawas area of Rajouri district.

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The injured have been admitted to hospital, the officials said.

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