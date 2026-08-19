3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

Three members of a family were killed and two others injured as a vehicle skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The accident occurred near Panasa village on Tuesday night when the driver of an SUV lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve en route from Thanole to Thub village.

Advertisement

They said Prem Singh (50), his wife Turi Devi (45), and mother-in-law Durgi Devi (70) were found dead by rescuers, who retrieved their bodies from the wreckage.

Advertisement

Two other passengers travelling in the vehicle managed to jump out before it plunged into the gorge and sustained injuries, the officials said, adding the injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

In another accident, six people were injured on Tuesday night when a cab veered off the road and landed in roadside fields at Gundha village in Khawas area of Rajouri district.

Advertisement

The injured have been admitted to hospital, the officials said.