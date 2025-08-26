DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 5 killed, 14 injured as landslide due to heavy rain hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

5 killed, 14 injured as landslide due to heavy rain hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

The disaster struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek to the hilltop shrine
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 05:54 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A view of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. iStock
Relentless heavy rain led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the famed shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was suspended when the landslide occurred, officials said.

Rescue operations are underway near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari where the landslide hit around 3 pm, they said. The disaster struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek to the hilltop shrine.

The yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning but had been going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it till further orders in view of the torrential rain.

Three days of continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu.

