3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 20

Three militants were killed in a brief encounter in Shopian on Tuesday morning.

The encounter took place at Munjh Marg village after a joint team of police and Army cordoned off the area following an input about the presence of militants.

The slain militants were affiliated with the banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, police said.

All the slain militants are locals from Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that among the three slain militants two have been identified as Lateef Ahmed Lone of Shopian, who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.

Kumar said an AK-47 rifle and two pistols have been recovered from the site of the encounter.