Srinagar, December 20
Three militants were killed in a brief encounter in Shopian on Tuesday morning.
The encounter took place at Munjh Marg village after a joint team of police and Army cordoned off the area following an input about the presence of militants.
The slain militants were affiliated with the banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, police said.
All the slain militants are locals from Kashmir.
Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that among the three slain militants two have been identified as Lateef Ahmed Lone of Shopian, who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.
Kumar said an AK-47 rifle and two pistols have been recovered from the site of the encounter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...