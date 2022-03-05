3 LeT overground workers arrested in Shopian

Srinagar, March 4
Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.
According to the spokesman, the security forces had established a mobile checkpoint at Khudpora orchards in the district.
“During checking, movement of three suspects was noticed who were challenged to stop. Instead of stopping, they started fleeing away but were chased and arrested tactfully by the alert joint party,” the spokesman said.
The arrested persons were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Nadeem Rafiq Rather and Rouf Mushtaq Najar, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest