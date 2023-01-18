3 LeT ultras killed in Budgam encounter, arms recovered

Srinagar, January 17

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district on Tuesday, the police said.

“On a specific input about the movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of the Army and police tried to stop a suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired and in retaliation, two of them were killed,” a police spokesperson said.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, said the slain terrorists were affiliated to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and had been identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh, both from Pulwama district.

Kumar said both had escaped a cordon and search operation last week in the nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from them, he said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, DGP Dilbag Singh said the militants were probably looking for a new hideout after they fled the previous one last week. “There was an operation in Redbugh area two days ago in which there was some firefight, but terrorists managed to escape. We were looking for them and check-points had been put up for that. The police said a case under had been registered and investigation initiated. — PTI

Have vital leads in Rajouri terror attack case: Police chief

Security forces have several concrete leads in the Rajouri terror attack case in which seven civilians were killed, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday. Singh said several persons who were in contact with the terrorists had been questioned. He said the security forces had launched operations in the area four times, but so far, there had not been any success.