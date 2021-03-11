3-member panel to probe Ramban tunnel collapse on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Centre has constituted a committee of three experts to look into the reasons for the recent collapse of a part of under-construction tunnel in Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and suggest remedial measures. The panel will give its report by the month-end.

“Further action will be taken based on the report of the committee,” said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The members of the committee are IIT-Delhi professor JT Shahu, MD of FGS Consultants Vinod Shukla and a representative of the DG (BR).

Ten workers died in the mishap that took place on Thursday night. The statement said kin of the deceased workers would get a compensation of Rs 16 lakh each.

It is yet to be determined whether the incident occurred due to work being executed or due to natural reasons, the statement added.