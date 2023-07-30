3 new lakes forming in Ladakh, can cause floods, claims study

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, July 29
Field surveys by geologists have indicated that three new glacial lakes of different dimensions are likely to form in the area of the Parkachik Glacier in Ladakh as a result of glacial retreat, which could have the potential to cause floods if those burst.
Scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology have conducted a study that describes the morphological and dynamic changes of the Parkachik Glacier in the Suru river valley of Ladakh Himalayas, using medium-resolution satellite images from 1971-2021 and field surveys between 2015 and 2021.
The Parkachik Glacier is one of the largest glaciers in the Suru river valley, covering an area of about 53 sq km.
Remote sensing data shows that the glacier retreated with an average rate of around 2m between 1971 and 1999. Between 1999 and 2021, the glacier retreated at an average rate of around 12m.
Similarly, field observations recorded through day-to-day monitoring suggest that the glacier retreated at a higher rate of 20.5m between 2015 and 2021. “The simulation results suggest that if the glacier continues to retreat at a similar rate, three lakes of different dimensions may form,” the study states.
Considering their sensitivity and as a most direct and apparent visible indicator of regional climate change, Himalayan glaciers have been subjected to numerous studies for more than a century. “In contrast, understanding the ice thickness and distribution is foremost required for the Himalayan glaciers. However, existing approaches, like remote sensing, cannot directly estimate glacier thickness. Based on ground penetrating radar, very few studies have been carried out on glacier thickness in the Indian Himalayas,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday read.
