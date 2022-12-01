Jammu, December 1
Three members of a family were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.
Police said a private vehicle went out of the driver’s control in Bani area of Kathua district on Wednesday night.
"The vehicle dropped into a 300-ft-deep gorge. Three members of a family were killed on the spot.
"Two injured persons were rescued and they have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua," police said. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...