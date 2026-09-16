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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 overground workers held in Rajouri, IED recovered

3 overground workers held in Rajouri, IED recovered

Allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused in the custody of Rajouri police.
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In a major blow to the terror ecosystem operating in the Pir Panjal region, the Rajouri Police have busted an Over Ground Worker (OGW) network allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), leading to the arrest of three persons and the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED).

The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir Hussain and Mohd Azam, both residents of Kotcharwal in Teryath area of Rajouri district, and Mohd Mushtaq, a resident of Udhan village in the district.

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According to the police, the arrests were made during the investigation into a terror module operating in the Pir Panjal region. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, facilitating safe transit and extending other ground-level assistance to terrorists.

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The investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorist groups towards the Kashmir Valley.

“They are also suspected to have provided ground support to terrorists linked to multiple high-profile attacks, including an attack targeting civilians. During the course of the investigation, an IED was recovered on the disclosure of one of the accused. Preliminary findings indicate that the device had allegedly been handed over to the accused by members of a terrorist group for safe custody and its possible use in a targeted attack,” a police spokesperson said.

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Police said further investigations are underway to establish the complete network, identify additional associates and ascertain the full extent of the accused persons’ involvement.

Rajouri district has witnessed a rise in terrorist activity over the past few years, with several OGWs being arrested for their alleged links with terror handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Security agencies say such operatives often receive money in exchange for guiding terrorists through dense forest areas, providing logistical support and sharing information about the movement of security forces.

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