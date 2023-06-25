3 Pak infiltrators shot in Poonch gunfight: Army

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 24

Three armed intruders from Pakistan were shot by security forces when they attempted to sneak into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, the Army said on Saturday. At the same time, officials said the fate of the intruders was not clear as the encounter site is ahead of the border fence and the three were seen falling down before they were evacuated to the other side.

The Army said an intelligence-based counter-infiltration operation ‘Resham’ was jointly launched by the Army and the police. However, the Pakistan army alleged that two “civilians” were killed and one was injured in the firing by Indian troops in Sattwal sector.

An Indian soldier was also injured in the fierce exchange of gunfire with the terrorists. The incident occurred late on Friday night in the forward area of Ranger Nallah in Gulpur sector. Troops detected suspicious movement in the region at around 8 pm and swiftly responded with firing, officials told The Tribune.

This incident took place a day after security forces thwarted another infiltration attempt in the Machil area of Kupwara district, killing four militants. Over the past few weeks, security forces have demonstrated their unwavering dedication and resilience in combating militant activities.

On June 16, a gunfight resulted in the elimination of five infiltrators in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district. These incidents underscore the relentless efforts of the armed forces to ensure peace and stability in the region, Army officials said.